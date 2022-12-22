Former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar didn't mince words as he slammed the Indian team management for its decision to drop Kuldeep Yadav from the playing XI for the second Test match against Bangladesh that is currently underway in Mirpur. India decided to bring in left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat and the decision meant Kuldeep was dropped the team. The left arm wrist spinner was the "Player of the Match" in first Test for picking up 8 wickets.

It was a harsh decision and Gavaskar said that he couldn't believe that player who had done so well in the previous Test was the one bein g dropped.

"Dropping a Man of the Match, that is unbelievable. That's the only word I can use and it's a gentle word. I would like to use quite stronger words, but it's unbelievable that you left out a 'man of the match', who got eight out of the 20 wickets," Gavaskar said while commentating on Sony Sports Network, the broadcasters of the series.

Gavaskar further said that India could have droped either Axar Patel or Ravichandran Ashwin in place of Kuldeep.

"You have got two other spinners (Axar Patel and R. Ashwin). So surely, one of the other spinners could have been dropped. But this guy, who took eight wickets should have played today with due respect to what the pitch looks like," Gavaskar said, countering skipper KL Rahul's argument that the 22-yard strip looked "confusing".

India's stand-in captain KL Rahul said at the toss that it was difficult call to drop Kuldeep.

“Hard decision on Kuldeep but we know Ashwin and Axar can find spin, and bring Jaydev in to cover all bases. Unfortunate decision for us to leave him (Kuldeep) out but it's an opportunity for Unadkat," Rahul said.

India have managed to pick up 5 wickets by the end of the second session on Day 1 and Unadkat has been the pick of the bowlers.

