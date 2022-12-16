Kuldeep Yadav played a key role in giving Team India the commanding position in the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh, at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The Indian spinner, who made his comeback to Test cricket after a hiatus of 22 months, registered his career-best figures of 5/40 in the match. Kuldeep took four wickets on Day 2 and another wicket on the third day as Bangladesh were bundled out at just a total of 150 runs. Apart from starring with the ball, Kuldeep also contributed 40 runs with the bat and helped Team India cross the 400-run mark in the first innings.

With this performance, Kuldeep has surpassed the likes of all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin (5/87) and former India spinner Anil Kumble (4/55), to register the best figures by any Indian spinner in Bangladesh. This was Kuldeep's third five-wicket haul in Test cricket, having done so against Australia and West Indies before.

Coming to the match, Shubman Gill scored his maiden Test century while Cheteshwar Pujara finally ended a four-year wait for his 19th hundred as India set Bangladesh a stiff victory target of 513 runs on the third day of the series-opener, in Chattogram on Friday.

For the second day in succession, Bangladesh were completely outplayed as Kuldeep Yadav's career-best 5 for 40 helped India dismiss the hosts for a paltry 150 in just 55.5 overs.

With nearly three days at their disposal and a lead of 254, India captain KL Rahul decided against enforcing the follow-on as Gill (110) and Pujara (102 not out) took full advantage of a toothless Bangaldesh attack that also missed its lead pacer Ebadot Hossain due to a back injury.

The moment Pujara exorcised the ghosts of the last four years with the completion of his fastest Test hundred, skipper Rahul declared the Indian second innings closed at 258 for 2.

At stumps, Bangladesh were 42 for no loss on a track where a lot of balls are indeed keeping low but the pitch hasn't shown considerable wear and tear. The hosts still require 471 runs to win the match.

With PTI Inputs

