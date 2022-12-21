Team India registered a comfortable win over Bangladesh in the first Test of the two-match series in Chattogram. The KL Rahul-led side bundled out Bangladesh for 324 in the second innings to claim a victory by 188 runs. The major contributions in the team's win were made by Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara as they smashed tons to take India to a huge total. The match turned out to be really special for Pujara as he ended his three-year old century drought and registered his 19th and fastest Test century off 130 balls.

In the second Test on Thursday, Pujara will be eyeing another milestone as he is just 16 runs away from joining elite list of Indian players in Test cricket. Pujara, who has scored 6984 runs in Tests, will be joining the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, Virat Kohli, and Sourav Ganguly if he scores 16 more runs to join an elite list of players with 7000 or more runs in Test cricket.

Apart from this, the Saurashtra batter is also just 12 runs away from surpassing the run tally of Australia batting legend Donald Bradman. Pujara, who made his Test debut in 2010, is expected to go past Bradman, who had scored 6996 runs in 52 Test matches, in the second Test.

With regular skipper Rohit Sharma yet to recover from his thumb injury, no changes are expected in the Indian playing eleven. The first Test presented a golden opportunity for the likes Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav and they made it count.

Had Rohit been fit for the game, it would have been extremely difficult to drop Gill following his maiden Test hundred in Chattogram. However, that situation did not arise and Gill will be keen to cash in on another opportunity.

Rahul too would look to lead from the front after the disappointment of his two innings in the first Test.

