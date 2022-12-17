India are in control of the proceedings against Bangladesh in the first Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. At stumps on Day 4, Bangladesh were 272 runs for the loss of six wickets, with all six wickets falling after lunch. The hosts still need 241 runs to win the match on the final day. Zakir Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto had earlier stitched a 124-run stand for the opening wicket before India made a strong comeback, thanks to Axar Patel's three-wicket haul on the penultimate day.

Patel dismissed Yasir Ali (5) and the in-form Litton Das (23), before Rishabh Pant made a lightning fast stumping to give Nurul Hasan Sohan (3) his marching orders.

Nurul tried to drive Axar's delivery, but was beaten on the outside edge, and lost his balance. Pant showed great reflexes to dislodge the bails as Nurul's right leg was dangling in the air.

Debutant Zakir (100) and Shanto (67) showed a lot of character, but saving the Test match by batting out for nearly 180 overs in two days was always going to be an uphill task, especially while chasing a mammoth total of 513.

While the wicket didn't have a lot of help for spinners on the day, Axar ended it with figures of 27-10-50-3.

Shakib Al Hasan was unbeaten on 40, and will look to delay India's win on the final day. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who showcased his batting skills in the ODI series, was also not out on 9.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Featured Video Of The Day

Adidas Reveals Match Balls for FIFA World Cup Semis And Final