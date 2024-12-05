Young India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal won the battle of nerves against Australia's experienced bowling quartet -- Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon -- in the 1st Test in Perth. In what was his first taste of Test cricket in Australia, Jaiswal was dismissed for a duck in the first innings, raising doubts over his ability to play new ball in pace-friendly tracks. However, the youngster proved everyone wrong in the second innings as he laid the foundation of India's big 295-run win, smashing 161.

The youngster also won the mental battle against Cummins and co in Perth. Australia spinner Lyon has revealed that not Starc, but he too was sledged by Jaiswal at the Optus Stadium.

Speaking ahead of the 2nd Test in Adelaide, Lyon revealed that Jaiswal walked up to him after scoring his century and called him old.

"Young Jaiswal, he said that you legend, but you old, he said that to me when I was bowling. He said that to me when he was muscling about at 120, but ya, it's all good fun. I told him that," Lyon told Sen Radio.

Notably, Jaiswal had also approached Starc on Day 2, saying: "You are coming too slow at me." There interaction was caught on the stump mic and went viral.

On the eve of the 2nd Test, India captain Rohit Sharma said he will bat "somewhere in the middle-order" in the day/night Test against Australia starting on Friday, allowing KL Rahul to continue in the opening slot.

Rahul looked solid with scores of 26 and 77 as he and centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal combined for a 201-run opening stand during the second innings of the first Test in Perth, which India won by 295 runs.

"KL will open the innings and I will play somewhere in the middle. Not easy for me but it's the best for the team," Rohit told reporters on the eve of the second Test.

Rohit is returning to the side after a short paternity break for the birth of his son.

(With PTI Inputs)