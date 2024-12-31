India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal had an heated exchange with Australia debutant Sam Konstas on Day 5 of their just-concluded 4th Test in Melbourne on Monday. The incident happened during the post-Lunch session with Rishabh Pant batting alongside Jaiswal. Konstas, who was deployed at silly point, was heard sledging Jaiswal. While it was not clear what Konstas might have said to Jaiswal, the Indian batter was clearly not happy with the teenager. As a result, Jaiswal shouted at Konstas, saying "do your job".

However, Konstas didn't stop there, forcing Jaiswal to deploy an unorthodox approach. As Nathan Lyon bowled a full length ball on the very next delivery, Jaiswal hit Konstas with a vicious drive, catching the latter on his body. Before the ball, Steve Smith tried to intervene between the two youngsters, but was stopped from doing so by wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

#YashasviJaiswal didn't just let his bat do the talking!



A cheeky 'Do your job!' to #SamKonstas was all it took to light up the game with some good old-fashioned on-field banter. #AUSvINDOnStar 4th Test, Day 5 LIVE NOW! | #ToughestRivalry pic.twitter.com/cF7tWqLtdM — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 30, 2024

Jaiswal fought a lone battle for India in the second innings, smashing his second half-century of the match. After scoring 82 in the first innings, Jaiswal missed another opportunity to score his century.

Jaiswal scored 84 runs from 208 balls at a strike rate of 40.38. He slammed 8 fours during his time on the crease. His knock went in vain as India lost the match by 184 runs to go 1-2 down in the series.

Chasing a near improbable target of 340, both Rohit (9 off 40 balls) and Kohli (5) failed to battle their technical frailties and mental cobwebs as India lost seven wickets for 34 runs in just 20.4 overs in the final session to be all out for 155 in 79.1 overs.

Australian captain Pat Cummins (3/28 in 18 overs) was superb as usual and Scott Boland was also magnificent (3/39 in 16 overs) in his every spell.

Nathan Lyon (2/37 in 20.1 overs) took advantage of variable bounce while Mitchell Starc (1/25 in 16 overs) got the prized scalp of Kohli.

This was after an 88-run fourth-wicket stand between Jasiwal and Pant.

