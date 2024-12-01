Tim Watts, the Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs of Australia, was elated to meet Virat Kohli and the Indian team at the Parliament House in Canberra. The Indian team was invited to the Parliament House by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese ahead of a two-day practice match at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. During the meet and greet session, Albanese and other Australian policians clicked pictures with Kohli and the rest of the team. Taking to Instagram, Watts revealed that he is an avid fan of Kohli and his IPL franchise the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

"I told @virat.kohli that I support @royalchallengers.bengaluru in the @iplt20 because it's the only opportunity I get to legitimately barrack for him. I give him the highest praise I can offer any international cricketer when I say that I've loved watching him play because he plays like an Australian. Just not when he's playing AGAINST Australia of course..." Watts wrote in a lengthy Instagram post.

Meanwhile, the toss for the two-day warm-up match between Prime Minister's XI was delayed due to rain in Canberra.

The two-day would be the ideal preparation for the Indian team heading into the second Test against Australia in Adelaide, which will also be a Day-Night affair.

However, the first session on Day 1 was completely washed out due to inclement weather conditions.

On Saturday, Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the second Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India with a side strain.

Australia have included Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett, both uncapped at Test level, in their squad. However, Scott Boland is expected to replace Josh Hazlewood in the playing XI for the day-night Test.

According to a statement from Cricket Australia, Hazlewood has sustained a "low-grade left side injury" and will stay with the squad in Adelaide to focus on his recovery. He will remain with the group in Adelaide to prepare for the remainder of the series.

This marks Hazlewood's first absence from a home Test against India. It also signifies the first time since the 2015 Sydney Test that Australia will be without one of their four stalwarts - Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Nathan Lyon - in a home Border-Gavaskar Trophy match. The quartet had played together in nine consecutive home Tests against India.

(With ANI Inputs)