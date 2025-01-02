India head coach Gautam Gambhir addressed a press conference on the eve of the series-deciding fifth and final Test in Sydney. India trail 1-2 in the series, following their 184-run loss to Australia in the Boxing Day Test last week. Although he refused to analyse individuals when asked about the questionable shot selection of players like Rishabh Pant in crunch situations, Gambhir insisted that the team's interest is paramount. For the unversed, Pant has come under the scanner for getting out while attempting rash shots in both the innings of the MCG Test.

"I don't want to talk about individuals. Team first ideology matters. People can play natural game but in team sport, individuals only contribute," he said.

"There is only one tendency and there is only one discussion - it's the team first ideology that matters. You need to play what the team needs. You can still play your natural game in a team sport - but if the team needs you - you need to play in a certain way," the head coach.

There will be at least one change to the side that lost the fourth Test at Melbourne this week by 184 runs after pace bowler Akash Deep was ruled out with a back problem.

Either Harshit Rana or Prasidh Krishna could play instead in the match which begins in Sydney on Friday.

Opening batsman Rohit has failed to get past 10 runs in any of his five innings in Australia, with speculation mounting that the veteran could be axed.

The captain was not at India's eve-of-match press conference at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Rohit missed the first Test in Perth for the birth of his second child, with Jasprit Bumrah assuming the captaincy and guiding India to their only win of the five-match series so far.

Gambhir, however, was tight-lipped about India's possible playing XI in Sydney.

(With AFP Inputs)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)