Just three days to go before the Indian cricket team begins its Australian adventure in Perth. Ahead of the start of the series, however, the tourists were have been hit with multiple absentees. While skipper Rohit Sharma looks set to miss the series opener due to the birth of his son, Shubman Gill fractured his thumb during the 3-day simulation game against India A. India have some reserves in the form of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhimanyu Easwaran Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, etc. to choose from for the series opener, but which of these players will get the nod.

At the moment, India need a replacement each for Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma. From the practice session visuals that have emerged on social media, it looks like Padikkal and Jurel will get the nod in the playing XI for the Perth Test.

From the practice session on Tuesday, the likes of Padikkal, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal could be seen fielding in the slip cordon. Jurel, who is a wicket-keeper batter by trait, could be spotted fielding in gully.

India's slip cordon in the practice sessions!



Padikkal at first slip, Virat second, Rahul third slip, Jaiswal at gully while Dhruv Jurel is taking catches at silly-point! pic.twitter.com/ystbguTXMv — IPLnCricket: Everything about Cricket (@IPLnCricket) November 19, 2024

From the fielding practice pictures we can almost confirm that Jurel and Padikkal in playing X1



In Slips:

1 :Padikkal

2:Kohli

3:Rahul

4:Jaiswal

Jurel at Gully,Pant (WK)

This will be top 6 for India in Perth



What's your thoughts on this top 6?#INDvAUS #AUSvIND #BGT pic.twitter.com/K7iRamRmaa — Sivadath V H (@SivadathH68311) November 19, 2024

A flying catch by Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/ky1InMNz9H — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 19, 2024

The names of Gaikwad and Easwaran were also discussed as potential replacements for the missing duo of Rohit and Gill. However, the team management seems to have made their choice and decided to go with Padikkal and Jurel for the opening Test. Of the duo, Jurel has arguably impressed the most in the practice games he has featured in since arriving in Australia.

Even against Australia A, Jurel was India's top performer, scoring two half-centuries while batting in the middle order. However, with Rishabh Pant set to keep wickets, Jurel would need to play as a specialist batter in Perth.