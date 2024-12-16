India captain Rohit Sharma was a frustrated figure on Day 3 of the 3rd Test against Australia in Brisbane on Monday. With Australia frustrating India at the start of play, Rohit was seemingly not happy with pacer Akash Deep after he bowled a bizarre delivery. In the 114th over of Australia's innings, Akash's delivery landed outside of the pitch with Rishabh Pant making a crucial intervention to stop the ball from going to the boundary for four byes.

Rohit was miffed at Akash and yelled "Abbe sar mein kuch hai? (Is there anything in your brain?)". Rohit's remarks were caught on the stump mic, sparking a laughing riot in the commentary box.

Meanwhile, Brisbane's weather came to India's rescue as most of Monday's play was lost because of rain. India were struggling at 51/4 when rain returned to force of early stumps on Day 3.

KL Rahul was on 33 at the end of a wet day along with skipper Rohit Sharma, who was yet to score. Needing 245 to avoid the follow-on, India lost three early wickets in the first session.

After bowling Australia out for 445, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli all fell to Australia's opening bowlers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

Rishabh Pant fell to Australia captain Pat Cummins, edging to Alex Carey just before tea. Only 2.5 overs were bowled in final session as rain, couple with bad light, forced early stumps.

Earlier, Travis Head and Steve Smith slammed centuries, exposing India's over-reliance on pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for crucial breakthroughs.

Bumrah was India's mos successful bowler, bagging 6/76 in 28 overs. Mohammed Siraj also bagged a couple while Akash Deep and Nitish Kumar Reddy got a success each.

Ravindra Jadeja went wicketless, having replaced Ravichandran Ashwin for the game.

(With AFP Inputs)