Wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson didn't make Kerala's Vijay Hazare Trophy squad, triggering a big controversy. Samson, who recently established himself as an opening batter in India's T20I side, didn't make the state camp, prompting the selectors to omit his name from the VHT squad. While there are reports which suggest Samson had an injury, preventing him from being available for the camp but his absence from the domestic 50-over tournament could hurt his ICC Champions Trophy selection. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra feels it would be tough for the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee to pick him since he isn't playing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

After the retirement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Samson has arguably sealed his place as an opening batter in India's T20I side. But, Chopra feels the wicket-keeper batter should also be pushing for a spot in India's ODI team, especially as Rishabh Pant hasn't been as consistent as he would've liked to be.

"Let's talk about Sanju Samson because his name is not there in the Vijay Hazare Trophy at all. You might be thinking what happened - he didn't go to Wayanad, didn't attend the camp, so Kerala said they won't select him. Some fan page has put that Sanju had informed as well that he wouldn't be able to come as he had an injury in his leg," Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

With Samson not being in Kerala's Vijay Hazare Trophy squad, Chopra wonders if he would even be considered for Champions Trophy selection.

"However, they haven't selected him. It's important for Sanju to play Vijay Hazare. When you score three centuries in T20Is, even ODIs should be in your thoughts. Why not there also because Rishabh Pant is not yet established? However, for that, he needed to play the Vijay Hazare. How will you get selected for the Champions Trophy? You are not even in the scheme of things," Chopra asserted.