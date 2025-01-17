As an after-effect of India's recent debacles against Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka, the BCCI have implemented a strict 10-point diktat, in an attempt to "ensuring professional standards and operational efficiency during tours and series" within the team. Among this, a major rule change is the reduced time players will be allowed to stay with their wives and girlfriends and family members, and the enforcing of players having to travel with the team. After the 3-1 drubbing by Australia in the recently concluded, there was always expectation that the BCCI may act tough. However, spin great Harbhajan Singh has said that he focus should be on improving the on-field game rather than such steps.

"You lost a series in Australia. It's okay. If you don't lose, how can you enjoy when you win. You lost to New Zealand. That's also fine. Two teams are playing. One will win, one will lose. Before that you lost to Sri Lanka. People are saying, there are no discussions on the losses. After winning the T20 World Cup, you have lost so many series. Rather than sorting things out, if it is getting worse, then the focus has gone haywire," Harbhajan Singh said on his YouTube channel.

"Somebody is saying don't let wives come on tours. What have the wives done? When performance is not good you say, don't allow wives and children. Have we lost because of them? We win or lose because of what we do on the field. I think we should be focusing on our cricket. Team is in transition and it will take time."

Harbhajan also responded on a report which claimed that the Indian cricket team often didn't travel together on tours in recent times.

"Who allowed this? Their dress is the same, travel and training time is same. If you are part of the Indian team, you should do these things together. I have never known any side doing this. It's not County cricket," he said.