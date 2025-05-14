Team India face a conundrum. After the retirements of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from Test cricket, India have two big shoes to fill ahead of their five-match Test tour of England in June. The biggest hole among that is the No. 4 slot that Kohli had made his own ever since Sachin Tendulkar retired in 2013. India have a number of options they could go with, but former India opener Wasim Jaffer has stated that they should back Shubman Gill in the role.

Gill is widely expected to take over as India's Test captain, and may well be the heir to Kohli in the No. 4 position.

"I guess Shubman could be the guy (to bat at No. 4). He opens in white-ball cricket, but in Test cricket, he needs to move down to 4," Jaffer said, speaking to Times of India.

While India could try KL Rahul at No. 4 given the 33-year-old batter's versatility, Gill appears to be the long-term bet for the role.

Jaffer also stated that Rahul should be kept at the top of the order, following impressive performances during the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

"KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal have done well as openers in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. I feel KL should continue to open. Why change something that is not broken? Sai Sudharsan looks assured, and he should be given a longer rope at No. 3," Jaffer added.

Gill's Gujarat Titans teammate B Sai Sudharsan has emerged as a unanimous pick to enter India's playing XI for the England tour. Despite amassing over 500 runs in IPL 2025, Sudharsan has impressed many with his temperament.

However, in what order India play Jaiswal, Rahul, Sudharsan and Gill is one that we have to wait and find out.

Gill and Rahul aren't the only contenders for the No. 4 slot. The likes of Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan and Shreyas Iyer would all be competing for the role, and a run of good form could establish their place in India's playing XI.

However, Gill looks to be the heir-in-waiting.

Despite boasting a Test average of 35 after 32 matches, Gill has long been heralded as next-in-line among India's stylish right-handed stalwarts, following on from Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. Now that he is a favourite in the captaincy race in Test cricket, Gill may also be handed the coveted role of No. 4 in whites.