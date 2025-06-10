Virat Kohli's sudden Test retirement just ahead of the Test series against England has left a big hole in the team combination that might take a long time to be filled. Virat Kohli at No. 4 was a symbol of stability through the years though his returns in Tests in recent years was not really what it was during his peak in the mid-2010s. Now that Kohli has retired, it's time for a young crop of players to take over the mantle. Many reports have predicted Shubman Gill to take over the No.4 slot in England with KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal being the openers. Debutant Sai Sudharshan is predicted to be the No. 3 batter.

Former England spinner Monty Panesar has tipped Sai Sudharshan 'to be the next superstar of Indian cricket and take on the role that Virat Kohli did at number four."

"There are some really good youngsters in the team at the moment. One particular batsman is a Surrey player, Sai Sudharsan. He looks very aggressive and fearless. He's a player who's done well in English conditions and for Surrey. I think he could be the next superstar of Indian cricket and take on the role that Virat Kohli did at number four,” Panesar told InsideSport.

“The one thing I'd like to do is carry on the legacy of Virat Kohli. The way he played Test cricket, I would like to see the young Indian Test play like that.”

Sai Sudharshan had in 2023 played for County side Surrey and received his cap from Alec Stewart.

Earlier, new India captain Shubman Gill hinted that the team management will take a call on the batting order after the India's Intra-Squad match that starts on June 13.

"We haven't really decided on the...we still have some time. We will be playing intra squad match and we will be having a 10-day camp in London, so we still have a little bit of time. I think we can decide on the batting order once we go there," he said.

India has not yet confirmed how many matches Jasprit Bumrah will feature in during the upcoming five-Test series in England. However, captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir remain confident that the team's fast-bowling depth will cover his possible absence.

"We haven't taken that call, which three games is he going to play. We are going to have a discussion with him and depending on the series as well. A lot will depend on the results of the series, where the series is heading. That is something which I am sure he is very well aware of as well and that is important," said head coach Gautam Gambhir.