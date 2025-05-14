The Indian Premier League (IPL) will allow the franchises to sign temporary replacement players for the remainder of the 18th season. However, those players will remain ineligible for retention ahead of the next auction, according to ESPNcricinfo. IPL 2025 will resume on May 17 after the BCCI announced a week-long suspension last Friday due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan. On Monday, the Indian cricket board announced a new schedule. According to the new dates, the tournament will conclude on June 3 instead of May 25.

After the revised dates, several overseas players are flying back to India to participate in the remainder of the tournament. At the same time, some have opted out, including Delhi Capitals opening batter Jake Fraser-McGurk and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Jamie Overton.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the IPL's regulations allow teams to sign replacements in the event of illness or injury, provided it occurs during or before their 12th match of the season. However, the league took the call to change the rules, which have allowed franchises to sign temporary replacements for the rearranged season.

The IPL informed the franchises about the 'reassessment' of the replacement rules in a memo, which read as quoted by ESPNcricinfo, "Given the non-availability of certain foreign players due to national commitments or personal reasons or any injury or illness, Temporary Replacement Players will be allowed until the conclusion of this tournament."

"This decision is subject to the condition that the Temporary Replacement players taken from this point forward will not be eligible for retention in the following year. Temporary Replacement players will have to register for the IPL Player Auction 2026," the IPL added.

The IPL also clarified that replacements before the league's suspension remain eligible for retention ahead of the next season of the cash-rich league. Four signings were made 48 hours before the one-week suspension of the tournament, featuring Sediqullah Atal (Delhi Capitals), Mayank Agarwal (Royal Challengers Bengaluru), Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Nandre Burger (both Rajasthan Royals).

