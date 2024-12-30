Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli left the internet fuming as the star India batters once again failed to score big on Day 5 of the fourth Test encounter against Australia in Melbourne on Monday. It has been a struggle for the veteran batters as they have not scored a lot of runs lately. The misery continued in the second innings of the fourth Test as Rohit was dismissed for 9 while Virat was caught in the slips for 5. Rohit was dismissed by Pat Cummins with Mitchell Marsh taking a sharp catch at gully while Virat was once again guilty of chasing a wide delivery from Mitchell Starc as he was caught in the slips.

India were 33 for three at lunch, chasing a 340-run target against Australia.

Rohit, Rahul , Virat should be dropped from team and take retirement from Test Cricket ASAP for their own self — Sachin Sharma (@9SACHINSHARMA) December 30, 2024

Rohit Sharma (9), K L Rahul (0) and Virat Kohli (5) were the Indian batters to be dismissed. Kohli was caught at first slip off Mitchell Starc at the stroke of lunch.

Same old story of Virat and Rohit... I think they should take a break for 1 match and come back fresh in the next series in 2025.

Instead of advertisement they should focus on Ranji Trophy — Shripal Shah (Modi ka Parivar) (@shripal100) December 30, 2024

Resuming at 228 for nine, Australia were bowled out for 234 on the final day.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma should think about retiring from Test Cricket after Sydney Test.. and leave in their legacy. #INDvsAUS — Navaldeep Singh (@naval4you) December 30, 2024

India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah (5/57) expectedly led the show with a five wicket haul, aided well by Mohammed Siraj (3/70) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/33).

Australia number 10 and 11, Nathan Lyon (41 off 55) and Scott Boland (15 not out off 74), added six runs in the morning session before Bumrah castled the former.

(With PTI inputs)