India captain Rohit Sharma is likely to bat down the order in the upcoming second Test against Australia in Adelaide. Rohit, who missed the first Test due to the birth of his son, listed himself at no. 5 in the team sheet for two-day pink-ball practice against the Prime Minister's XI. There is a huge possibility that Rohit might take up a similar role in the Day-Night Test at the Adelaide Oval, especially after KL Rahul gave a good account for himself in the series opener, batting at the top alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Rohit sharma listed at 5 in the warm up match if he comes at 5 today,should bat at 5 in the 2nd test match. pic.twitter.com/qYXoJ5kFVk — _saideep_troublesome_ (@saideeptrouble1) December 1, 2024

Despite being the captain of the side, Rohit allowed Jaiswal and Rahul to continue their brilliant run at the top, demoting himself in the batting order. The move proved once again why Rohit is one of the most selfless captains India have had.

Jaiswal and Rahul had famously opened for India in the Perth Test and their partnership laid the foundation for India's win in the match. While it seemed like Rohit's return would force Rahul to drop down in the batting order, the skipper showed that he had other ideas.

After rain played a spoilsport on Day one, the two-day warm-up match between Prime Minister's XI and India was reduced to 50-overs-a-side.

Rohit won the toss and decided to bowl against Jack Edwards's Prime Minister's XI. There was another rain interruption on Day 2, meaning more overs were cut from the match, reducing the contest to 46-overs-a-side.

PM XI posted 240 on the back of Sam Konstas' century. The New South Wales opener slammed a 90-ball century, which puts more pressure on Australia's out-of-form batter Marnus Labuschagne, as well as newbie opener Nathan McSweeney, who didn't do much on debut at Perth.

For India, Harshit Rana picked 4-44 to ensure Australia didn't cross the 250-run mark.

Prime Minister's XI: Sam Konstas, Matt Renshaw, Jayden Goodwin, Jack Clayton, Oliver Davies, Jack Edwards (C), Sam Harper (WK), Aidan O'Connor, Hanno Jacobs, Mahli Beardman, Charlie Anderson, Scott Boland, Lloyd Pope, Jack Nisbet.

India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Devdutt Padikkal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, R Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan.