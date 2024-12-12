Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma was left fuming after opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal was late for their departure from Adelaide, according to Sports Tak. While the team was ready to leave for Brisbane ahead of the third Test match, Jaiswal failed to arrive in the team hotel lobby on time and as a result, the bus left without him. The team, including captain Rohit Sharma and coach Gautam Gambhir, waited for him in the team bus but decided to leave after some time. The young India batter came to the lobby around 20 minutes late and had to take a separate hotel car to the airport.

The Indian cricket team was supposed to take the 10 AM flight to Brisbane and the team was ready to depart from the hotel at 8:30 AM. There were two buses for the team and the support staff but Jaiswal was not there on time. According to the report, Rohit was visibly frustrated because of the delay.

Around 20 minutes later, Yashasvi came to the hotel lobby to discover that the bus had already left for the airport. The team management had already arranged a car for him and he travelled in that vehicle along with the senior security officer.

Meanwhile, former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden urged the Indian batters to bat "better and for time" during the third Brisbane Test against Australia starting from December 14 onwards.

After a disappointing batting performance against the pink-ball at Adelaide, Team India would be desperate for big runs and a series lead-providing win against Aussies at Brisbane.

Following a humiliating loss to the visitors by 295 runs at Perth's Optus Stadium, which saw Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal deliver standout contributions, the hosts bounced back big time as top bowling spells from red-ball magicians Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins and a counter-attacking ton from Travis Head helped them flatten India by 10 wickets, chasing down an extremely easy target of 19 runs.

Though India delivered a fine performance at Perth with 487/6 declared in the second innings thanks to exploits from KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli, Team India's batting has largely looked listless since the start of their home Test season against Bangladesh and New Zealand.

(With ANI inputs)