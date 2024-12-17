Making the most of his elevated batting role in the Indian team, KL Rahul hit 84 runs off 139 balls to lay the foundation of India's fightback against Australia at the Gabba. While others like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Yashasvi Jaiswal gave away their wickets for cheap, Rahul showed the right mindset and attitude to deal with Australia's pace attack. Eventually, it was a heroic catch by Steve Smith, on the bowling of spinner Nathan Lyon that forced Rahul to head back to the pavilion.

Rahul might have missed out on a first-innings ton but his effort gave India hope of survival in the match. As Rahul departed, experts like Irfan Pathan, Sanjay Bangar, and Cheteshwar Pujara doffed their hat to the opening batter.

"KL showed that if you apply yourself, if you bat well, it's a good pitch where you can score runs. It's not a very difficult pitch where you can't survive or where you can't bat. So, yeah, I mean it's just about seeing through that new ball and KL showed that today," said Pujara.

"If you need runs overseas please call @klrahul," tweeted Pathan.

"He left a lot of deliveries outside off stump and making the bowlers do something different. He wasn't really going towards the ball, and whenever he flashed hard outside that off-stump, he flashed hard. So, all in all, a terrific innings from him, and for me, I think he is the standout performer with the bat with both teams, because he's been negotiating the new ball so well. His judgment outside off stump has been impeccable and his example should inspire the remaining Indian batters to sort of imbibe these qualities in their own individual game plan," said Bangar.

Despite Rahul's brilliant show with the bat, India are unlikely to overhaul Australia's first innings total in Brisbane.