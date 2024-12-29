The Jasprit Bumrah vs Sam Konstas Round 2 turned about to be an thrilling one yet again after the first round was won by the Australian debutant. Up against each other on Day 4 of the fourth Test in Melbourne, Bumrah and Khawaja had fans glued to their TV sets early morning on Sunday. While Konstas didn't have to wait for long before opening his account, it was Bumrah who emerged triumphant in the individual battle, bowling out the young opener with a peach of a delivery. Konstas had no answer to Bumrah's inswinger as the delivery breached his defence and hit the middle stump.

Usually a calm and composed performer, Bumrah produced an emphatic celebration after finding the gap between Konstas bat and pad. The marquee India pacer seemingly mocked Konstas, copying the latter's crowd-engaging act which he was doing repeatedly over the first three days of the game.

Here's a look at certain posts, explaining Bumrah's celebration. Even Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals decided to have a say on the social media chatter around Bumrah's dismissal.

Sam Konstas pumping the crowd after hitting Bumrah for 18 runs.



Earlier, India were bowled out for 369 in their first innings with Nitish Kumar Reddy scoring 114 as Australia took a 105-run lead in the fourth Test. Reddy made his runs off 189 balls with 11 fours and one six and was the last wicket to fall, caught by Mitchell Starc off Nathan Lyon in only the fourth over of the day.

For Australia, Pat Cummins (3/89), Scott Boland (3/57) and Nathan Lyon (3/96) were the pick of the bowlers.

