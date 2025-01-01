New Year 2025 was welcomed in great fashion across the world. The Indian cricket team members also wished their fans on social media. Currently, the Indian cricket team is in Australia and celebrated the New Year in Sydney. Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted on the streets of Sydney on Tuesday. Devdutt Padikkal, who has played in the IPL with Virat Kohli, accompanied them. Several social media accounts said that the group was going to a New Year Party.

virat and anushka spotted in sydney likely celebrating new year pic.twitter.com/Grn54flBE1 — p bumrah's era (@ssnoozefest) December 31, 2024

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Devdutt Padikkal & Prasidh Krishna at the Sydney for New Year's celebrations. pic.twitter.com/FC8ahlCVan — Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) December 31, 2024

The aftermath of India's loss in the Boxing Day Test against Australia has reignited debates over the Test careers of veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. While both batters have faced criticism following their lackluster performances, former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has voiced strong opinions about the distinction in how their contributions to Test cricket should be assessed. Manjrekar stated that Virat Kohli deserves more leeway than Rohit Sharma due to his stature as a modern-day Test great.

"I must say there is no comparison between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as Test batters. Virat Kohli is right up there. He's a great Test batter and Rohit Sharma is a good Test batter. Rohit's white-ball batting was great. So Virat Kohli obviously deserves a longer rope. It's not so much about Virat Kohli. I want to know what the batting coach of India is doing. We can't solve the obvious problem of such a fine player," Manjrekar told Star Sports.

Kohli's Test career, spanning 122 matches, has seen him amass 9,207 runs, including 30 centuries. He remains India's most successful Test captain, leading India to historic wins, including overseas series victories in Australia. Rohit, on the other hand, has played 67 Tests, scoring 4,302 runs. While his Test career includes some memorable innings, it is overshadowed by his unmatched white-ball legacy.

Rohit Sharma has had a forgettable run as a Test batter and captain in recent months. His performance in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy has been dismal, scoring just 31 runs across five innings at an average of 6.20—the worst for a visiting skipper in a Test series in Australia.

The Boxing Day Test added to Rohit's issues as he fell cheaply for 9 runs off 40 balls while chasing 340 on the final day. The Indian captain has scored only 164 runs in Test cricket since September, averaging slightly over 10.

With IANS inputs