The 5th and final Test between India and Australia has arguably set the foundation of a new era for the tourists, after skipper Rohit Sharma decided to drop himself to the bench, paving the way for Shubman Gill to rejoin India's XI in Sydney. As Jasprit Bumrah returns to captain the Indian team for the second time this series, a report has shed light on the worrying scenes from India's camp which became visible after Bumrah led the boys to their first win of the series, in the opening match at Perth.

According to a report in The Australian, the Indian team's unexpected act at Perth triggered quite a few questions after the players broke into different groups as they ventured out to celebrate the win. While it was expected that the entire team would go out together and celebrate the win together, it all actually happened in different groups.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir was spotted enjoying a quiet Indian meal with his family while some of the youngsters in the team were seen later at night floating around Hay Street. In fact, a senior member of India's support staff reportedly offered his own credit card to pay for the players' drinks but no interest was shown.

The reporter then claimed to have had an encounter with a reserve member of the Indian team at a kebab shop at 1.45 am the night before one of the Tests on the tour.

During a casual chat, the India player is said to have asked the reporter about any conversations that skipper Rohit or head coach Gambhir had about him.

He said, "Has Gauti (Gambhir) bhai, said anything about me to you?". After posing this question, the player cut a sorry figure and wondered what had gone wrong with him.

"Nobody says anything to me in the team. Not the captain or the coach. I don't know what's happening," he said.

Ahead of the start of the Sydney Test, it was head coach Gautam Gambhir who addressed the press conference, not skipper Rohit. When Gambhir was asked about Rohit's absence, he said that it was fine that he attended the pre-match presser instead.

The report claims that many players have complaints regarding Gambhir's style of work, as they don't know how he would react to different situations. In comparison to his predecessors Ravi Shastri and Rahul Dravid, Gambhir's presence in India's dressing room has reportedly triggered a different set of emotions among players.