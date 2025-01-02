Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma is all set to be rested for the fifth Test encounter against Australia starting Thursday in Sydney, according to sources. It has been a torrid run for Rohit in the ongoing five-match series as the star batter has managed to score just 31 runs in the past three matches. Despite multiple changes to his batting position, Rohit was unable to score big for his side and he is likely to be replaced by Shubman Gill in the playing XI for the Sydney Test. According to a report by PTI, Gambhir received a request from an ' influential cricket administrator' to keep Rohit in the playing XI but it was rejected as the game holds significance for India's World Test Championship (WTC) Final hopes.

"It is learnt that an influential cricket administrator, who commands a lot of respect in the BCCI, has had a word with the head coach to explore if the skipper can be allowed to play the Sydney game and bow out from the Test arena. However, the head coach's priority is to ensure India wins in Sydney and remains in hunt for a place in the WTC final. Such is the state of affairs that Rohit was more comfortable speaking to his deputy Bumrah and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar than Gambhir," the PTI report claimed.

Rohit, just like Melbourne, was last among recognised batters to enter the nets but this was after head coach Gautam Gambhir refused to confirm whether the out-of-form skipper will be at the toss on Friday morning.

"We will take a call on the playing XI after looking at the pitch," Gambhir gave a cryptic reply to a straight query on whether Rohit will play.

If it happens, Rohit will become the first Indian captain to be dropped on account of poor form and he would have none to blame except for the abysmal return of 31 runs from five innings.

Should this happen, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who has been the team's top performer with an astonishing 30 wickets in four outings at a sub-20 average, will take over the leadership role. It was under Bumrah's captaincy that India won its only Test on the tour so far -- the lung-opener in Perth.

Where would that leave Rohit? MS Dhoni and Anil Kumble walked into Test retirements mid-series as their bodies could no longer take the rigours of the longest format.

However, in Rohit's case, he will be dropped on the basis of form after Gambhir made it clear that performance is the only thing that would keep a player in the dressing room helmed by him. If he doesn't come out for toss on Friday, it would be safe to conclude that Rohit, the Test batter, played his last knock at the MCG earlier this week where he looked completely out of place on a good track.

(With PTI inputs)