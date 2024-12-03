Team India's dominant 295-run victory against Australia in Perth has given the management a big selection headache. India's playing XI for the series opener didn't feature the veterans Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, while Harshit Rana was preferred over Akash Deep. As the experts mull over the changes that will be brough to India's team for the day-night Test in Adelaide, Cheteshwar Pujara has warned against tinkering with the bowling attack. Pujara feels both Ashwin and Jadeja should warm the bench for the pink-ball Test too.

India are set to witness some changes in the team, with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill likely to replace Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel. However, Pujara wants the team to field the same bowling line-up.

"There's no question about it. This bowling attack has given us success. (Jasprit) Bumrah looked really good, (Mohammed) Siraj was very good and then it was supported by Harshit (Rana). He bowled really well. You have to accept. He was playing his first game still he ended up pitching the ball up," Pujara told ESPNcricinfo when asked if India should retain the bowling attack for the pink-ball Adelaide Test against Australia.

"In Australia, it's very easy to get carried away and sometimes when you look at the pace of the pitch, it offers bit more extra bounce but he (Rana) was still looking to hit the right spot, good length, try and hit the top of off and he has that ability. So I think we should carry on with the same bowling attack," he added.

Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar were preferred for the all-rounders' roles in the team, keeping Ashwin and Jadeja at bay. Pujara feels the two provide the right balance to the team, and hence, should continue.

"And Nitish Kumar (Reddy). He also had a bit of bowl. So, I felt that those four bowlers, four seamers are proper options, and along with that Washington Sundar. I think he didn't look really good when he started his bowling, but eventually, he got a couple of wickets. He varied his pace. So Washi should be our spinner because he can bat well. The reason he was chosen in this squad because he can bat and that will be the main or important part in the second Test match. That in case if we lose a few wickets early, if lower middle-order needs to contribute, Washington can do that job," he explained.