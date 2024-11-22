India head coach Gautam Gambhir has insisted that he wants his team to play with an aggressive mindset against Australia in the five-match Test series, starting Friday. Gambhir and the Indian players will be desperate to prove a point after being clean swept 0-3 at home by New Zealand earlier this week. Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has praised Gambhir for his aggressive mindset, claiming that international cricket has lost its competitive edge with players from different countries sharing dressing rooms in franchise cricket.

"I think it becomes harder these days because you spend more time playing with opposition players. I think when I played or before the IPL, it was a lot easier, you could see each other as much, and you weren't in the same team. But I think there's no doubt. I think that's why India has had success in Australia the last couple of times," Clarke told ESPNCricinfo.

Clarke also urged the Australian players to leave friendships outside the field during the series against India. Australia have not won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy since 2014-15.

"I think there's been a very clear line in the sand from all the players that when they step into this country. There are no friends on the field. Off the field, fine, but on the field, you're playing for your country. You're not playing in the same IPL team," he added.

"I'd like to think Australia will have the same attitude, you know. It's not what you say. It's not about sledging, but it's what you do. It's your intent, it's your attitude. It's having your teammates' back when required. So I'd be surprised if Australia weren't in the same situation."

The much anticipated Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

(With ANI Inputs)