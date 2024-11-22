India batter KL Rahul's controversial dismissal against Australia on Day 1 of the first Test in Perth triggered a wave of disappointment on social media. Rahul, who looked like India's best batter on the day, was given out caught behind by the third umpire after Australia decided to review the on-field umpire's call. The third umpire seemed to have rushed into giving the decision in the bowling side's favour, without checking multiple angles. The decision, in the end, didn't just leave KL Rahul, but the entire world of social media fuming.

Australia appealed for a caught behind but the on-field umpire refused to raise his finger. The third umpire, however, found a snicko spike on one of the frames as the ball went past Rahul's bat. However, the popular opinion remained that the spike was from the bat hitting the pad and the bat-ball connection.

Even former Australian batter Matthew Hayden suggested the same.

"His pad and bat are not together at that point in time as the ball passes. It's (bat hitting pad) after, in fact, the ball passes the edge. Does Snicko pick up the sound of the bat hitting the pad? We're assuming (Snicko) may be the outside edge of the bat but that may not be the case," said Hayden on 7Cricket while reviewing the controversial call by the third umpire.

Several former Indian cricketers and commentator Harsha Bhogle lashed out at the umpire's decision on social media.

What the F@&* is this decision???? This is a joke! #BGT2025 — Robbie Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) November 22, 2024

Front on angle not available at the time of interception???

On-field umpire's decision not-out. Was there conclusive evidence to overturn the decision? Bat hit the pad for sure…visible confirmation…then why not two spikes on the Ultra-Edge? Ridiculous umpiring from the box… — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 22, 2024

You don't have to rush a decision when you have so many angles to review. Especially if you are overturning the on-field umpire's call. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 22, 2024

Am still trying to figure this...the claim was we have million cameras when the test match started & just when u need the other cameras they are conveniently unavailable for KL's decision..it was such a big spike for maybe a feather if there was any... surprising #justsaying — Kartik Murali (@kartikmurali) November 22, 2024

Rahul showed tremendous resistance as he stayed on the crease for 74 balls, scoring 26 runs. His stay in the middle was ended by Mitchell Starc, though in a debate-stirring manner.