Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

He'll Hit You For A Six, Babysit Your Kids: Bharat Army's Rishabh Pant Song

Updated: 04 January 2019 13:07 IST

Rishabh Pant scored a fine century at Sydney and the Bharat Army fan group had an ode for that.

He
Rishabh Pant surpassed Virat Kohli to become second-highest run-scorer in the Test series. © AFP

Rishabh Pant scored an unbeaten 159, the highest ever by an Asian wicket-keeper outside the continent, to guide India to a mammoth 622/7 on Day 2 of the fourth Test between India and Australia in Sydney on Friday. The Bharat Army group of Indian fans following their team made the most of the occasion and created a new song about Rishabh Pant, which celebrated his century and also took a dig and Australian skipper Tim Paine, whose banter had asked Rishabh Pant to babysit his kids.

"We've got Pant. Rishab Pant. I just don't think you'll understand. He'll hit you for a six. He'll babysit your kids. We've got Rishab Pant," the lyrics said.

The 21-year-old Pant scored his second Test century to mark his presence in the longest format of the game. He had earlier scored a Test ton in England.

The song sums up all the action that Pant went through in the four-match Test series, including his banter with Paine, as well has his picture with the Aussie captain's wife and kids.

In the backdrop of India's complete dominance, Rishabh Pant delighted the most along with Cheteshwar Pujara (193) on Day 2 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Chasing India's 622/7 declared Australia were 24 for no loss, 598 runs behind their first innings total, at stumps.

India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Rishabh Pant Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney Australia vs India 2018/19 Cricket
Highlights
  • Rishabh Pant scored 159 runs off 189 balls
  • Tim Paine had asked Rishabh Pant to babysit his kids
  • Australia were 24/0 at stumps, trailing India by 598 runs
