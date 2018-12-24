MS Dhoni To Return To Action. Fans Delighted
MS Dhoni was recalled for the limited-overs squads for Australia and New Zealand.
MS Dhoni will return to action as the former Indian skipper was named in the One-day International (ODI) squads for Australia and New Zealand and Twenty20 International (T20I) squad that will feature against the Kiwis. The 2011 World Cup winning captain's return to the squads comes after he was dropped from the shortest format against Windies and Australia. The news of his inclusion, took the social media by storm as fans took to Twitter to share their delight. While some fans said they had "goosebumps" when they heard about the news, a few others said, "Can't wait to see him back in action again."
Happy to see MS Dhoni in the squad after a long wait hope it's worth the wait— Karthikeyan_thalapathy (@Karthik0522) December 24, 2018
Waiting to see him in action soon @msdhoni #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/eEmFAxMFLU
MS Dhoni fans right now pic.twitter.com/kTjLvDfbck— AKSHAY SHARMA (@akshaygoutam7) December 24, 2018
MS Dhoni returns to India's squad pic.twitter.com/hxsO9E23gt— Mounesh Msdian (@john_mounesh) December 24, 2018
#MSDhoni is back to T20I squad for India's tour of australia and New Zealand - #theRoarIsBack— Thala_Ak_I'm_Sk (@Im_Sk_YanN53) December 24, 2018
MS Dhoni is back in the T20I side pic.twitter.com/tgTfkHf6j0— kush dhuvad (@kushdhuvad) December 24, 2018
A veteran of over 330 ODIs MS Dhoni averages over 50 with the highest score of an unbeaten 183.
Meanwhile, young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who was in the ODI squad for the Windies series, was dropped and will be returning home after the Test series in Australia.
In the ODI squad, the 21-year-old Pant's axing is the only change that the selectors have made to the side that competed against the Windies in a home series in October-November.
India are currently engaged in a Test series against Australia and will play three ODIs against them starting January 12 in Sydney. This will be followed by a limited-overs engagement with New Zealand, starting with five ODIs from January 23.
The three T20Is against Kiwis are lined up from February 6.