MS Dhoni To Return To Action. Fans Delighted

MS Dhoni will return to action as the former Indian skipper was named in the One-day International (ODI) squads for Australia and New Zealand and Twenty20 International (T20I) squad that will feature against the Kiwis. The 2011 World Cup winning captain's return to the squads comes after he was dropped from the shortest format against Windies and Australia. The news of his inclusion, took the social media by storm as fans took to Twitter to share their delight. While some fans said they had "goosebumps" when they heard about the news, a few others said, "Can't wait to see him back in action again."