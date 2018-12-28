India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah Breaks Several Records With Five-Wicket Haul, Twitter Reacts

Jasprit Bumrah spearheaded an inspired Indian attack, grabbing a career-best haul of 6/33 to wrap up Australia's first innings on 151 on day three of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday. Jasprit Bumrah picked the wickets of Marcus Harris, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Tim Paine , Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood to claim his third five-wicket haul in Tests. Bumrah also became the first Asian bowler to take five-wicket hauls in Australia, England and South Africa in the same calendar year. Jasprit Bumrah is now India's joint leading wicket-taker in Tests in 2018 along with Mohammed Shami.

Impressed by the 25-year-old's record-breaking feat, former cricketers and experts showered praise on Bumrah's display of fierce precision.

What an outstanding bowling effort from India and a really special effort from Jasprit Bumrah. He has been the best bowler on display across both sides by some distance and has put India in a really dominating position #AusvInd pic.twitter.com/sP3A05b4Ti — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 28, 2018

India have found a treasure in Jasprit Bumrah. So young and already so accomplished. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 28, 2018

Australia ke liye Pain ,

Jasprit Bumrah this years biggest gain.

What a great effort from India to bowl out Australia for 151.

I pray the weather stays well and India win this MCG Test for the brilliant cricket they have played #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Oy2vEC7nPF — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 28, 2018

What a difference Jasprit Bumrah has made. I feel he has made the difference for the Indian attack from being very good to outstanding. 292 is a huge lead and India would be sensing one hand on the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Need to not give Australia a chance pic.twitter.com/GPTjxuEJ8f — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 28, 2018

In many ways Bumrah has been the find of the year in Test cricket. The last delivery before lunch - fast, swinging yorker which got Shaun Marsh - shows why. Great session for India. — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 28, 2018

With 45 wickets to his name now, Bumrah also surpassed Dileep Doshi to register most wickets for India in his debut year in Test cricket. In 1979, Dileep Doshi took 40 wickets, which was a record till Bumrah just broke it.

Venkatesh Prasad is third on the list with 37 wickets in 1996. Narendra Hirwani with 36 wickets in 1988 and S Sreesanth with 35 in 2006 complete the top five.

Interestingly, Bumrah also recorded the best figures for any Indian bowler in Tests at the MCG, surpassing Bhagwath Chandrasekhar's 6/52 in 1977.

Bumrah's effort is also the second-best for an Indian fast bowler in Tests in Australia, behind only Kapil Dev's 8/106 at Adelaide in 1985.

As far as the match is concerned, Australia were skittled for 151 on day three.

India opted against enforcing the follow-on and decided to build on their first-innings lead of 292 runs.

The four-match Test series is currently tied at 1-1.