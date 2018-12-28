India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test Day 3: Australia 89/4 At Lunch, Trail India By 354 Runs

Cheteshwar Pujara scored a classic 319-ball 106, while captain Virat Kohli, opener Mayank Agarwal and middle-order batsman Rohit Sharma contributed with a fifty each as India dominated the second day of the third Test against Australia in Melbourne on Thursday. After declaring Indian innings for 443/7, bowlers restricted the Aussie openers to eight without loss at stumps . Marcus Harris was on five (not out) and Aaron Finch was unbeaten on three by the end of the day's play with the hosts trailing India by 435 runs. Pujara hit his second century of the series to ensure that India consolidated the good start of the first day on Wednesday. It was though his slowest hundred in Test cricket yet. Kohli, who contributed a significant 82 off 204 balls, made a surprising declaration and finished India's first innings at 443 for 7. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live updates between India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 3, straight from Melbourne Cricket Ground.

What a ball just before Lunch on Day 3. Bumrah strikes! Australia 89/4 - 2 for Bumrah, Ishant & Jadeja pick a wicket each #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/nADz2pTbsG — BCCI (@BCCI) December 28, 2018

07:01 IST: Lunch & WICKET! Jasprit Bumrah strikes again to get Shaun Marsh for 19. And that's lunch on Day 3. India have taken control of the third Test in the morning session. Bumrah is the most successful with two scalps, while Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja have claimed one wicket each.

06:58 IST: It could be the last over before lunch. Jasprit Bumrah would look to strike again.

06:51 IST: Jasprit Bumrah is back into the attack.

06:45 IST: FOUR! Shot! Travis Head smashes the ball hard to guide it past the second slip for a boundary. Australia are 86/3 in 28.3 overs.

06:30 IST: FOUR! Edged and raced away to the boundary. No second slip in place. Shaun Marsh gets the benefit of it.

06:28 IST: Ishant Sharma is back into the attack.

06:26 IST: Edged but runs! Travis Head gets off to the mark with a lucky boundary. Australia are 63/3 in 24 overs. They still trail India by 380 runs.

06:22 IST: Mohammed Shami had claimed a career best spell of 6/56 in the previous Test in Perth. But India lost the second Test to Australia by 146 runs.

06:14 IST: Travis Head comes to bat at number five.

06:12 IST: WICKET! Ravindra Jadeja removes Usman Khawaja for 21. Australia are 53/3 in 19.5 overs. Mayank Agarwal gets another catch, this time a simple one.

06:10 IST: FOUR! 50 up for Australia in the 20th over. Usman Khawaja gets a boundary through a reverse sweep. No one could hit it better.

06:09 IST: Shaun Marsh gets off to the mark after 17 balls.

06:06 IST: FOUR! Usman Khawaja gets some quick runs for Australia. It wasn't the right line from Shami and Khawaja chips in through the backward square leg to get a boundary.

06:01 IST: Jadeja's quick over concludes with drinks break.

05:59 IST: Spinner Ravindra Jadeja to bowl from the other end.

05:58 IST: Shami starts with a maiden over. Australia are 40/2 in 17 overs.

05:54 IST: Mohammed Shami replaces Ishant Sharma.

05:51 IST: Jasprit Bumrah now has 12 wickets in the ongoing Test series, joint second most with Australia's Mitchell Starc. Australian spinner Nathan Lyon is on the top of the list with 17 wickets to his name.

05:46 IST: FOUR! That's a positive shot from Usman Khawaja. It earns him his first boundary and takes Australia to 40/2 in 14.3 overs.

05:42 IST: Shaun Marsh comes to the crease.

05:41 IST: WICKET! Jasprit Bumrah strikes to get Marcus Harris. Australia are 36/2 in 13.3 overs. It was a poor shot selection from the left-handed batsman. He made 22 runs off 35 balls with two boundaries.

05:39 IST: FOUR! Harris just gives it a nice angle to drive the across the fence at fine leg.

05:38 IST: 2 runs! Khawaja takes a double to conclude the 13th over. Australia are 32/1 with Harris (18*) solid on the other end.

05:35 IST: It was Ishant's ninth wicket in the Test series so far.

05:29 IST: Mayank Agarwal is playing his debut Test. Earlier in the Indian innings, he scored an impressive 76-run knock. And now with this catch, he has already made his impression.

05:25 IST: Usman Khawaja comes to bat at number three.

05:24 IST: WICKET! Mayak Agarwal takes a stunner catch to dismiss Aaron Finch. Ishant Sharma draws the first blood. Finch departs for eight runs. He had scored a single boundary in his 36-ball knock.

05:21 IST: 2 runs! Another confident shot from the willow of Marcus Harris. Australia are 24/0 in 10 overs.

05:15 IST: FOUR! Aaron Finch gets some quick runs through a beautiful drive. There's no assistance for Ishant Sharma in the pitch and Finch knows how to get the best out of it.

05:12 IST: Marcus Harris had suffered a blow off Jasprit Bumrah's delivery. It seems he's in mood to to take revenge of it.

05:10 IST: Four! Nicely done. Harris gets a boundary and a really good start in Melbourne.

05:08 IST: End of the over! Four runs from it. Australia are 12/0 in 7 overs.

05:00 IST: We are all set for the action on Day 3. Ishant Sharma bowls the first over of the day. Marcus Harris and Aaron Finch resume Australian innings.

04:50 IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third day of the third Test match between India and Australia at the MCG, Melbourne.

Rohit Sharma ended on 63 not out off 114 balls, inclusive of five fours, while Pat Cummins was the pick of the Australian bowlers, taking 3/72 in a back-breaking effort of 34 overs. Post tea, it was a comedy of fielding errors from Australia as they missed three easy chances, all of Nathan Lyon (1/110) in what proved to be a frustrating 48 overs from him. First, in the 147th over, substitute fielder Peter Siddle put down Rohit (on 15 then) at backward square leg as the batsman played a wild sweep. A ball later, Ajinkya Rahane (34) was lucky when on 32 as Travis Head was caught napping at short leg when the ball sailed past him.

Rahane got unlucky shortly afterwards though as one delivery from Lyon kept too low and he was plumb lbw. Rishabh Pant (39) played an uncharacteristic defensive innings, and the only aerial stroke he played was in the 159th over off Lyon when Cummins spilled the chance at long on. He was on 15 then. Australia took the third new ball in the 167th over and it worked as Pant looped up a catch to Usman Khawaja behind the wickets off Mitchell Starc (2/87). The accelerating burst before the declaration never came as skipper Kohli called the batsmen in when Ravindra Jadeja (4) was caught behind off Josh Hazlewood (1/86). Rahane and Rohit took India to 346/4 at tea after Australia removed both Pujara and Kohli in the space of four overs. Post lunch, Kohli-Pujara took their third-wicket partnership to 170 runs before the game turned.