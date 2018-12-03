 
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

'King Kohli' Poses With Intensity During Team India's Photo Session

Updated: 03 December 2018 16:29 IST

Virat Kohli got a special mention from BCCI on Twitter after the photo session.

Virat Kohli and other team India stars have often posed in front of cameras. © Twitter

Virat Kohli and other team India stars have often posed in front of cameras and shared their pictures on social media platforms. From posing during the gym session to different picturesque venues, the Indian cricket team players have done it all. However, on Monday, the star Indian cricketers, who are never shy to strike a pose, showed off their intense looks during a photo session ahead of the first Test against Australia. The Board of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI) posted the pictures on their official Twitter handle with a special mention about skipper Virat Kohli.

On Kohli's picture, BCCI wrote, "Framed, #KingKohli #ShotOfTheDay."

Kohli along with his team-mates Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Parthiv Patel had underwent a circuit training session which is a form of endurance and resistance training, earlier in the day.

The training helps in building strength and muscular endurance. After the session, Kohli took to Twitter to post an image with his teammates, with a caption "That's what happens when you do group circuit training!"

The Test series opener will be played in Adelaide while the following matches will be played in Perth, Melbourne and Sydney respectively.

For the touring India, the biggest boost ahead of the series will be most of their batsmen getting among the runs during the practice match.

India's last tour to Australia which came in 2014 saw the tourists losing the four-match series 0-2. India had lost their first two encounters but they returned to salvage a draw in the final two clashes.

Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Australia vs India 2018/19 Virat Kohli Cricket
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli got a special mention from BCCI
  • Kohli and other team India stars have often posed in front of cameras
  • India's last tour to Australia came in 2014
