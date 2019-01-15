2nd ODI: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag Hail India's Series-Levelling Win

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to congratulate Team India skipper Virat Kohli and former India captain MS Dhoni, who put up a stellar show, leading India to a six-wicket win over Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday. With this win, India levelled the 3-match ODI series 1-1. Virat Kohli brought up his 39th ODI ton, anchoring India's run-chase with aplomb. Tendulkar's long-time opening partner Virender Sehwag also hailed Team India's performance through Twitter. Sehwag said the middle-order needs to produce a few more defining knocks prior to the Cricket World Cup 2019 that begins in May in England and Wales.

Kohli, who scored a defiant 104 was engaged in an 82-run fourth wicket stand with Dhoni, whose unbeaten 54-ball 55 eventually guided India over the line with four balls to spare.

Sehwag, in his trademark style, tweeted: "Picture abhi baaki hai mere Dost! Wonderful innings from Virat. Dhoni and Karthik finishing it in style. Will need more matches with 4-5-6 playing handy match-winning knocks."

Other India stalwarts like VVS Laxman, Mohammed Kaif and Harbhajan Singh along with noted commentator Harsha Bhogle also lavished praise on the duo.

"Fantastic run chase by India. Excellent 100 from Virat, he makes it look very easy. Was wonderful to see Dhoni finish of the game beautifully and Dinesh Karthik's cameo was very very important in the end. The final game should be a cracker," Laxman said.

Mohammed Kaif in his tweet wrote: "Excellent reading of the game today by Dhoni. Karthik, in the end, made it easy for him but it was yet another masterclass by Kohli that made the difference."

Harbhajan on his part said: "Well done Team India @BCCI congratulations @imVkohli yet again top in and good to see old touch of @msdhoni coming to the party. That's the way.. keep up the good work."

Bhogle praised Dhoni's fitness, saying: "Dhoni has shown his class here. Just understood the situation beautifully. And this is a tribute to his fitness."

Australia host India in the final ODI at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on January 18 for the series decider.

(With IANS inputs)