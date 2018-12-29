"Ravindra Jadeja Can Lead India's Spin Attack," Says Bowling Coach Bharat Arun

Ravindra Jadeja has stood up on quite a few occasions during the overseas series to help India bundle the hosts to a low total. He has also took the burden of being the lone spinner for India in a few matches. Even in the ongoing Boxing Day Test against Australia in Melbourne, Jadeja, the lone spinner for the visitors is playing a crucial role. He has already scalped five wickets in the match at stumps of the penultimate day. Indian bowling coach Bharat Arun has appreciated Jadeja's effort and said that he has matured as a bowler over the time and can lead the national team's spin attack.

"(Ravindra) Jadeja has matured a lot over the years, he has gained a lot of confidence and the way he has progressed today and they way he played in England, we can be quite confident that Jadeja can lead the spinning attack," Bharat Arun said in the press-conference.

Arun also opined that the 30-year-old has become very quick over the past few years and understood his game better.

"In the last two years, Jadeja has been very very quick. He has learnt quite a lot and that has helped him evolve from what he was earlier," Arun added.

In the pace attack for India, Jasprit Bumrah with his six-wicket haul, was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors in the first innings. According to the bowling coach batsmen failed to pick Bumrah's length early and that is where he becomes more effective.

"What makes him (Jasprit Bumrah) so special is because he is unique, maybe the batsmen picks up his length a little later. And that makes him so much more potent," Arun said.

"To be very honest, we were very confident of Bumrah doing well even before he started playing Test matches, he was unique. And most batsmen who have played him, they said it was difficult to pick him and he was somebody who did well in domestic as well," the 56-year-old added.

Meanwhile, in the final day of the third Test, India will need two more wickets to beat Australia.