Preity Zinta Trolled For Error In Congratulatory Tweet Post India's Historic Win In Australia

India drew the fourth and final Test in Sydney on Monday to clinch a 2-1 series win over Australia, the country's first-ever series win in Australia. Congratulatory messages poured in for captain Virat Kohli and Team India with Bollywood actress Preity Zinta among the well-wishers. However, the co-owner of Indian Premier League (IPL) team, Kings XI Punjab, made a small error in her tweet. Fans on the social media platform were quick to spot the mistake and went to town trolling the Bollywood star.

"Congratulations to the boys in blue for being the first Asian team to win a test match down under," tweeted Preity Zinta.

Unfortunately for the Bollywood actress India are not the first Asian team to win a Test in Australia -- they are the first to win a Test series Down Under.

Some fans simply corrected the error but a few others were not as kind.

Correction: *Test Series — Rant Punditry (@flukypunditry) January 7, 2019

Series preity not match — Lakhbir Singh (@100000bir) January 7, 2019

Not a test match. India is the first Asian team to win a test series down under. — Saransh Swarup (@panda_saransh) January 7, 2019

Madam its test series — dhaval gala (@gala_dhaval) January 7, 2019

Test series not test match * — karan gill (@Karangillaus) January 7, 2019

Test series to be precise — Frieden Bentigt (@Sportkommentatr) January 7, 2019

Half knowledgable very dangerous not the first team to win Test match madam first team to Win Test series Test matches have been won in past also — Miheer Shah (@MiheerShah79) January 7, 2019

On Monday, the final day of the Sydney Test was abandoned due to rain, thereby ending India's 71-year wait for a Test series win in Australia.

It is the first time India managed the feat since they began touring Australia in 1947-48. Consequently, Virat Kohli became the first Indian as well as the first Asian captain to win a Test series in Australia.

India got the series off to the best possible start by winning the tight opening Test in Adelaide by 31 runs on the fifth day -- their first Test win in Australia in a decade.

Australia bounced back in Perth to level the series, winning the match by 146 runs.

But another Pujara century in Melbourne set the visitors up for a big first innings total and when Australia capitulated in reply to 151 all out, the scene was set for India to take a stranglehold on the series coming into Sydney.