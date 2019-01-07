 
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

Virat Kohli's 'Victory Walk' With Wife Anushka Sharma At Sydney. Watch

Updated: 07 January 2019 11:56 IST

Virat Kohli became the first Indian captain to win a Test series in Australia.

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli hit a century on a difficult Perth Stadium track. © AFP

Virat Kohli led the number one-ranked Indian Test team to a 2-1 series win against Australia, their first-ever Test series triumph Down Under, as the fourth and final Test concluded in a draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Monday. Even though the final day of the fourth Test washed out due to persistent rain and fans missed Virat Kohli's roaring celebration on the field, he delighted the crowd with an overjoyed celebration with his wife Anushka Sharma.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Indian skipper was on cloud number nine after his team's historic win and delivered an inspirational address at the post-match presentation.

Terming the Test series win in Australia his "biggest achievement" in the career so far, Kohli rated it above India's World Cup win in 2011.

"By far this is my best achievement. Has to be on top of the pile. When we won the World Cup, I was a young player. I saw the others getting emotional. This series will give us a different identity as a team. What we've been able to achieve is something to be really proud of," Kohli said.

This is India's first win in Australia in 71 years and 11 attempts. Kohli led India from the front, scoring 282 runs in the four-match series with a century in Perth.

While the Indian captain hit the hundred on a tough Perth wicket, Test speciallist Cheteshwar Pujara batted consistently throughout the series. He accumulated 521, the most number of runs in the series, with three centuries in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney. Having scored a remarkable 193 in Sydney, Pujara was bestowed with the Man Of The Match and Man Of The Series Award in the end.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah claimed joint-most 21 wickets to lead India's impressive pace attack Down Under.

Highlights
  • Kohli led India from the front, scoring 282 runs in the series
  • This is India's first win in Australia in 71 years
  • Jasprit Bumrah claimed joint-most 21 wickets in the series
