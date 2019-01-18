 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

"Not About Where You Bat": MS Dhoni Says He Is Happy To Bat At Any Number After Playing For 14 Years

Updated: 18 January 2019 17:39 IST

MS Dhoni was adjudged the Man of the Series in the just-concluded ODI series against Australia.

"Not About Where You Bat": MS Dhoni Says He Is Happy To Bat At Any Number After Playing For 14 Years
MS Dhoni rose against all the odds and proved he can still finish matches. © AFP

MS Dhoni rose against all the odds and proved he can still finish matches for India. The former Indian skipper MS Dhoni silenced his critics by playing two consecutive match-winning knocks in India's first bilateral ODI series triumph in Australia. Dhoni, who notched up three consecutive half-centuries in the just-concluded ODI series against Australia, was also adjudged the Man of the Series for his brilliant performances. However MS Dhoni, who stayed on 87 runs in the third and final ODI to help India clinch the series 2-1, said it was not about where he batted. He further stressed on his point by saying after playing 14 years of cricket he can't say if he doesn't wants to bat at number six and step in at number four.

"It is not about where you want to bat; I am happy to bat at any number and after playing for 14 years I can't say that I don't want to bat at number six and want to bat at four," Dhoni said in the post-match interview.

Alongside Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav (61) also remained unbeaten to help the visitors clinch victory by seven wickets in the final ODI. Dhoni applauded Jadhav's effort from the other end and said it was necessary to take the match till the end.

"It was a slow wicket, so it was a bit difficult to hit whenever you wanted to. It was important to take it to the end because some of their bowlers were on the verge of finishing their quota. No point going after the bowlers who were bowling well," Dhoni said.

"Kedar did a great job in playing unorthodox shots and it is important to hit boundaries," he added.

India's next assignment will begin from January 23, when they will take on New Zealand in the first of five-match ODI series.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Australia vs India 2018/19 MS Dhoni Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni was adjudged the Man of the Series
  • Dhoni rose against all the odds and proved he can still finish matches
  • India's next assignment will begin from January 23
Related Articles
"We Are Confident And Balanced With World Cup In Mind": Virat Kohli After Ending Australia Tour On A High
"We Are Confident And Balanced With World Cup In Mind": Virat Kohli After Ending Australia Tour On A High
MS Dhoni Becomes Fourth Indian To Achieve Stunning Feat In Australia
MS Dhoni Becomes Fourth Indian To Achieve Stunning Feat In Australia
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav Guide India To First Bilateral ODI Series Win In Australia
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav Guide India To First Bilateral ODI Series Win In Australia
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Is A "Perfect Gentleman" Off The Field, Vouches Ravi Shastri
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Is A "Perfect Gentleman" Off The Field, Vouches Ravi Shastri
Watch: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Takes Brilliant Diving Catch To Dismiss Glenn Maxwell
Watch: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Takes Brilliant Diving Catch To Dismiss Glenn Maxwell
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 EnglandEngland 108
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
5 AustraliaAustralia 101
Last updated on: 14 January 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.