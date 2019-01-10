Glenn Maxwell Wants To Prove He Has Temperament To Play Test Cricket

Glenn Maxwell, who was not picked in the Australian squad that lost to India at home in the four-match Test series, has said that he wants to prove he has the technique and temperament to play the longest format of the game. The 30-year-old all-rounder had signed a deal with County Championship club Lancashire. The deal will see him play one first-class match and six one-day matches before Australia's World Cup squad assembles for a training camp in Brisbane in May.

"As Trevor Hohns said, in that white-ball World Cup let's just hope I can make enough runs in the one-day format, wherever I'm batting, and it's good enough to show them I have the technique and temperament to play Test cricket," Maxwell was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"Because I feel like I'm doing everything I can and I'm trying to make all the right moves off the field by getting red-ball cricket elsewhere and showing I'm 100 per cent serious," he added.

Glenn Maxwell last featured in a Test match back in 2017. However, he has represented the national team only seven times in the longest format of game, scoring 339 runs at an average of 26.07. He has a high score of 104 in this format.

Maxwell has a better average in the limited-overs format. In ODIs, he has scored 2,242 run at an average of 32.02 while in T20Is, he averages 31.27.

Maxwell has also proved to be handy with the ball at times for the national team. He has 8 Test, 45 ODI and 26 T20I wickets to his name.