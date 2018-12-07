Cheteshwar Pujara's Century Inspires Kolkata Traffic Police Campaign

Cheteshwar Pujara received a lot of praise from the cricket fraternity for scoring his first Test century in Australia during the first Test against the hosts. Pujara's gritty 123-run knock, which was also the highlight of the visitors' first innings also inspired the Kolkata Police for raising a new traffic signal awareness campaign. Kolkata Police used the top-order Indian batsman's century celebration picture and clubbed it with a picture of a person wearing seat belt while driving his car.

Kolkata Police posted the picture on their official Twitter account with "Defense should be like Pujara" written on it.

Pujara is not the first Indian cricketer to be involved in such traffic signal awareness as his fellow teammate Jasprit Bumrah was a part of Jaipur Traffic Police's road safety campaign in 2017.

Bumrah was then left enraged by Jaipur Traffic Police's decision to use his ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final no-ball image as a campaign for road safety.

A large billboard shows the image with two cars behind a line on one side and Bumrah's no ball on the other with the caption: "Don't cross the line. You know it can be costly".

Bumrah had not found the campaign funny and replied on Twitter. "@traffic_jpr well done Jaipur traffic police this shows how much respect you get after giving your best for the country." He added, "@traffic_jpr But don't worry I won't make fun of the mistakes which you guys make at your work .because I believe humans can make mistakes."