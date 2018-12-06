Cheteshwar Pujara Sends Twitter Into Meltdown After Scoring His First Century In Australia

Cheteshwar Pujara is being celebrated on Twitter for scoring his first century in Australia, and more importantly, for rescuing India from a horrendous batting collapse. At the end of Day 1 at the Adelaide Oval, India were 250/9, with Pujara contributing almost half of the team's runs with a gritty 123-run knock. Several Indian cricketers such as Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to praise Pujara's effort.

It was a gritty innings from @cheteshwar1 under the circumstances. Congratulations to you on your brilliant century. Looking forward to many more knocks like this in the series. #AUSvIND #FightOfMight pic.twitter.com/MwhPN8BGW3 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 6, 2018

A display of tremendous resilience , grit and fight from @cheteshwar1 Pujara. A really special innings.

India need to bowl well and not let Australia get away with a big lead.#IndvAus — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 6, 2018

Che Pujara...Take a bow #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 6, 2018

Cheteshwar Pujara walking back to the pavillion. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/8oYoFdU0ca — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) December 6, 2018

Wonderful wonderful innings from Cheteshwar Pujara. Classy, resilient, tenacious....all these old-world virtues. This was the gold standard of test match batting. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 6, 2018

With his gritty knock, the 30-year-old batsman also reached 5,000 Test runs in his 108th inning. Incidentally, one of India's most celebrated Test batsmen Rahul Dravid had also reached the same milestones in equal number of innings. Just before stumps, Pujara was run out by Pat Cummins and India concluded the Day 1 on 250/9 with Mohammed Shami (6*) on the crease.

India faltered in the beginning as openers KL Rahul (2) and Murali Vijay (11) lost their wickets cheaply inside the first seven overs.

Skipper Virat Kohli joined them back in the pavilion after managing to score just three runs off 16 deliveries.

Ajinkya Rahane also failed to put up an impressive show as Hazlewood dismissed him for 13.

Rohit Sharma, who made his way to the Indian Test team after 11 months, stood tall for a while, scoring two boundaries and three sixes to contribute with 37 runs.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who failed miserably in England but covered it up with noteworthy knocks against the Windies at home, made just 25 runs off 38 balls in the pace-friendly wicket in Adelaide.

All-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin also managed to contribute 25 runs.