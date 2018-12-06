 
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

IND vs AUS: Cheteshwar Pujara Hits First Century In Australia

Updated: 06 December 2018 13:34 IST

India vs Australia: Cheteshwar Pujara played a vital knock to keep India alive in the Adelaide Test.

Ind vs Aus Test: Cheteshwar Pujara led India's resistance against a resilient home side. © AFP

Cheteshwar Pujara scored his first hundred in Australia, leading India's recovery after the cheap dismissals of leading batsmen in the first Test of the four-match series against Australia at Adelaide on Thursday. Pujara reached the triple figure in Test cricket for the 16th time, his third against Australia, with six boundaries and a six in a composed 231-ball knock. He was the ninth man out, for 123 off 246 deliveries, displaying excellent composure under pressure. Earlier, India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat in the opening Test.

Kohli opted to play middle-order batsman Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Hanuma Vihari missed out from the playing XI. Rohit managed to score just 37 runs before losing his wicket to spinner Nathan Lyon.

"He bats well with the tail, good with the short ball and can take on the bowling. Every tour is an opportunity, coming here is a difficult challenge, not taking anything for granted," Kohli said after the toss.

Australia left out vice-captain and all-rounder Mitch Marsh and played Peter Handscomb in his place. Despite playing just four bowlers in Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon, the hosts dominated the first day of the opening Test.

Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Cheteshwar Pujara Australia vs India 2018/19 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide Cricket Australia vs India, 1st Test
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score .
Highlights
  • India were 250/9 at stumps on the first day of the opening Test
  • Cheteshwar Pujara scored 123 runs off 246 balls
  • Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat in the first Test
