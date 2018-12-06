IND vs AUS: Cheteshwar Pujara Hits First Century In Australia

Cheteshwar Pujara scored his first hundred in Australia, leading India's recovery after the cheap dismissals of leading batsmen in the first Test of the four-match series against Australia at Adelaide on Thursday. Pujara reached the triple figure in Test cricket for the 16th time, his third against Australia, with six boundaries and a six in a composed 231-ball knock. He was the ninth man out, for 123 off 246 deliveries, displaying excellent composure under pressure. Earlier, India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat in the opening Test.

Kohli opted to play middle-order batsman Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Hanuma Vihari missed out from the playing XI. Rohit managed to score just 37 runs before losing his wicket to spinner Nathan Lyon.

"He bats well with the tail, good with the short ball and can take on the bowling. Every tour is an opportunity, coming here is a difficult challenge, not taking anything for granted," Kohli said after the toss.

Australia left out vice-captain and all-rounder Mitch Marsh and played Peter Handscomb in his place. Despite playing just four bowlers in Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon, the hosts dominated the first day of the opening Test.