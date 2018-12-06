India vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Virat Kohli Wins Toss, Elects To Bat

India, the number one Test team in the world, will begin the charge for winning their maiden Test series in Australia when the two teams face off in the first Test of the four-match series at the Adelaide Oval starting on Thursday. Ahead of the opening Test, the odds are stacked in favour of the tourists as they boast the world's best batsman in Virat Kohli, plus a high-class pace bowling attack. Moreover, Australia are without the services of Steve Smith and David Warner, making India start as overwhelming favourites. The last time these two teams met, India won an engrossing series 2-1 at home, with Smith hitting three centuries. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live updates between India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 1, straight from the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

05:28 IST: The respective national anthems are done and the pre-match rituals are underway.

05:25 IST: Right, then! It's almost game time.

05:18 IST: Trivia -- In the four innings at the Adelaide Oval in Tests, Virat Kohli has hit three hundred. His scores here read 116, 22, 115, 141. Can he continue to score in the same fashion?

05:15 IST: With less than 15 minutes to go, Australia's Big Three are raring to go.

Australia's Big Three are ready to go! First ball less than 15 minutes away #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/TvVf0N4fAQ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 5, 2018

05:10 IST: Australia playing XI: Marcus Harris, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon.

05:08 IST: Team India playing XI: Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami.

05:05 IST: Tim Paine - We would have batted as well, some damp spots and we will look to make the best of that. Nice to start in Adelaide, we will look to do our best. We think 3 pacers and Nathan will do the job, they are pretty fresh and we have an all-around attack. We expect the batsmen to stand-up, we have good players who have done well domestically over the past five-six years.

05:02 IST: Virat Kohli -- We will bat first, looks like a nice hard wicket with a nice covering of grass. Runs on the board will be handy. Every tour is an opportunity, it's a difficult challenge in Australia. We are looking forward to a challenging series, I love playing here in Adelaide, the wicket is good and the stadium is great. Rohit Sharma will bat at six, he can bat well with tail, has the shots on these kinds of wickets.

05:00 IST: India captain Virat Kohli wins toss, elects to bat vs Australia at the Adelaide Oval.

India win the toss and elect to bat first #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/FAaGqKKV6M — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 5, 2018

04:48 IST: Trivia -- The Adelaide Test will be the first one by Australia at home without either Steve Smith or David Warner since the Adelaide Ashes Test in December 2010.

04:45 IST: "Let's do this, lads", tweets the BCCI.

04:35 IST: Marcus Harris is making his Test debut and his family can't be more proud!

04:32 IST: India captain Virat Kohli is warming up and all set for the clash.

04:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the first day of the opening Test between India and Australia.

1st Test match - Australia vs India

5.30 AM IST

December 6, 2018

Adelaide Oval#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/pM5gp3VHPa — BCCI (@BCCI) December 5, 2018

But the Indians have never won a Test series in Australia and if pace bowlers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins are firing the tourists could be in for another tough time. India suffered a huge blow ahead of the first Test with young opener Prithvi Shaw ruled out after suffering ankle ligament damage during their final warm-up game against a Cricket Australia XI. But veteran opener Murali Vijay, who was dropped following a pair in the second Test against England this year, rose to the challenge with a century in the same match and is expected to face the new ball with KL Rahul.

India's middle order also looks in good form with Cheteshwar Pujara, Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari all hitting half-centuries in the CA XI game. They also have an experienced set of bowlers in Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Vihari and Rohit Sharma are expected to compete for the one spot as Kohli named his 12-man squad on Wednesday. In terms of skill, in terms of experience, in terms of how we are playing, our mindset, we definitely feel we have the ability to win a series here," said Kohli.

As far as the hosts are concerned, skipper Tim Paine says he is sick of all the ball-tampering talk and it is time to move on and focus on halting powerhouse India from winning their first Test series Down Under. The scandal in March has haunted Australian cricket, with Steve Smith and David Warner banned. With the world's number one Test nation awaiting them in Adelaide, Paine said it was time to start looking forward.