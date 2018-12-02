India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah's Ferocious Yorker Leaves Jackson Coleman Baffled - Watch

Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is all set to play his first Test series in Australia starting in Adelaide on Thursday. To prepare for the gruelling four-match series the visitors played a four-day warm-up match against Cricket Australia XI at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Bumrah came out to bowl for the first time on the last day of the practice match on Saturday and dismissed tail-ender Jackson Coleman with a peach of a delivery. It was a stunning yorker from India's death-overs specialist which ripped through Coleman's stumps sending a warning sign to the hosts ahead of the series opener. Coleman, who was batting on 36 off 65, had no answer to Bumrah's brilliant delivery that went on to hit the off stump and marked the end of the innings for Cricket Australia XI.

Jasprit Bumrah cleans up the final CA XI wicket. All out for 544, a lead of 183.



Bumrah is expected to spearhead the Indian pace attack alongside the experienced Ishant Sharma.

Indian bowlers were made to toil hard on the third day of play as D'Arcy Short (74) and Max Bryant (62) gave CA XI a solid start with an opening stand of 114 runs.

However, as the day progressed Indian bowlers made a comeback to take six wickets with the hosts posting 356/6 at stumps on day 3. On Day 4, CA XI were bundled out for 544.

With Prithvi Shaw ruled out of the first Test, Murali Vijay came out to open the innings with KL Rahul in India's second innings.

The match that ended in draw also saw captain Virat Kohli take a rare wicket and follow it up with an emphatic celebration.

India play their first Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval starting December 6.