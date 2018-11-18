The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), in a statement on Sunday, rubbished a report by a Mumbai based tabloid, which claimed that India skipper Virat Kohli had been told by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) "to conduct himself with humility on the tour of Australia". The Indian cricket board vehemently denied that any such message had been sent to Kohli and classified the report as "baseless". The Indian skipper and the entire team is already in Australia with the tour starting on November 21 with the first match of the three-T20I series.

"There has been a report in the media by a Mumbai based tabloid dated November 17, 2018 with the headline "Be Humble: Virat Kohli gets a CoA memo". The report stated that India Captain Virat Kohli has been sent a memo by the CoA to conduct himself with 'humility'," read the BCCI statement posted on their website.

"Contrary to the media report, the BCCI after consulting with the team management would like to rubbish the report and classify it as baseless," the statement added.

The report in the Mumbai Mirror had claimed that Kohli was asked by a CoA member to behave in a manner that befits the captain of the Indian cricket team.

"In the days leading up to Team India's departure for Australia on Friday, a COA member in a WhatsApp chat took up with Virat the matter of being civil and courteous in his interactions. This was followed by a phone call in which it was reiterated that he must, at all times, behave in a manner that befits the captain of the Indian team," the report in the Mumbai tabloid said.

Virat Kohli had cooked up a storm on social media after his "leave India" comment to a cricket fan who confessed liking Australian and English batsmen over their Indian contemporaries.

Kohli took to Twitter later to clarify his point and explained why he had made the remark.

"I guess trolling isn't for me guys, I'll stick to getting trolled! I spoke about how "these Indians" was mentioned in the comment and that's all. I'm all for freedom of choice. Keep it light guys and enjoy the festive season. Love and peace to all," Kohli had tweeted.