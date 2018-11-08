 
Virat Kohli Speaks Up After Backlash On Twitter Over His "Leave India" Comment

Updated: 08 November 2018 20:00 IST

Virat Kohli took to Twitter to say that he will "stick to getting trolled".

Virat Kohli will resume national duty on Australia tour. © AFP

After getting severely criticised on social media for asking a cricket fan to "leave India" for liking Australian and English batsmen over their Indian contemporaries, Team India captain Virat Kohli now has a response, which probably serves as a justification. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Virat Kohli wrote, "I guess trolling isn't for me guys, I'll stick to getting trolled! I spoke about how "these Indians" was mentioned in the comment and that's all. I'm all for freedom of choice. ?? Keep it light guys and enjoy the festive season. Love and peace to all."

On Wednesday, in a message sent to Virat Kohli, the cricket fan had said, "I enjoy watching English and Australian batsmen more than these Indian." The fan obviously didn't quite have bright words to say about Kohli's batting either. He had also said, "Over-rated batsman. Personally, I see nothing special in his batting."

This seemingly didn't go down very well with Virat Kohli, who responded saying, "I don't think you should live in India, go and live somewhere else. Why are you living in our country and loving other countries? I don't mind you not liking me, but I don't think you should live in our country and like other things. Get your priorities right."

Kohli is currently taking a break from cricket, and will resume national duty when India's tour of Australia starts on November 21. India first play a three-match T20I series, which will be followed up with a four-match Test and a three-match ODI series.

