Australian Fans Slam Country's Own Media For Insulting Indian Cricketers Ahead Of Adelaide Test

The ball-tampering scandal in South Africa led to a massive hue and cry in the cricket fraternity with many citing the team culture as being the problematic area. Following the controversy, a 'cricket culture review' took place in the country, which branded Cricket Australia as "arrogant" and "dictatorial". The India vs Australia Test series Down Under is being viewed upon as the dawn of a new era where Australian cricketers approach the game differently, however, an Australian tabloid seems to have missed out on the memo.

As the Indian cricket team reached Adelaide for the opening Test of the four-match series, an Australian publication decided to insult them by calling Team India 'The Scaredy Bats'

The report claimed that the Indian stars were "scared of the bounce" in Brisbane, "scared of the unknown" in Perth and "scared of the dark" in Adelaide -- jibe at BCCI's refusal to play a day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval.

The Australian public and mediapersons, however, were having none of it and took the publication to task for it's "boorish" behaviour.

Anyone else tired of the childish and predictable mocking of visiting teams by Australian media? It's become a boorish tradition that reflects poorly on our country.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/3bFgFSgaWZ — Richard Hinds (@rdhinds) December 2, 2018

Its not like those "Scaredy Bats" aren't going to spend the rest of the summer grinding Australia into the ground. — Seano (@SeanBradbery) December 2, 2018

Well last time in Australia, Kohli made 4 hundreds and averaged 86.50, Vijay averaged 60.25, Rahane averaged 57 and Rahul in just his second Test made 110 at the SCG, so umm yeah I think they'll be fine. — Brydon Coverdale (@brydoncoverdale) December 3, 2018

Only thing Indian bats will fear is not performing well against a lowly ranked test opponent — David Graham (@DGofSuburbia) December 3, 2018

Rule number1 - don't stir up Kohli. Rule number 2 - See Rule number 1. — Michael (@MSVLKnight) December 2, 2018

I don't even bother with 95% of media coverage anymore. Got my favorite journos i'll follow and don't even give the others any attention. I simply don't have time for the aggrovation. — Daniel Gaylor (@DannyBonavena) December 2, 2018

Particularly embarrassing when some erroneously believe it reflects the views of Australians. Respect the opposition is the first thing taught in Australian junior sport — Matt Mitchell (@brismattm) December 2, 2018

I was tired of it around 2003..the media in Australia has to take a hard look at itself just as much as the men's cricket team does. Justin Langer and Tim Paine should have a quiet word with the editors of these rags and state emphatically that these cheap jibes are not wanted. — Henry Arkwright (@HenryArkwright) December 2, 2018

There's a pattern here. When you've got nothing else to offer - start sledging your visitors and calling them names. Just like the Australian players. No class. — Gieusahaggis (@Gieusahaggis1) December 3, 2018

India will look to overcome their dismal record in Tests on Australia soil when they face the hosts in the four-Test series, starting Thursday.

Ever since 1947, the Indian sides touring Australia have produced plenty of great performances in the longest format of the game but none have been able to change fortunes for the visitors.

India, till date, have not managed to clinch victory in a single Test series. Out of the 12 series played, Australia have won 9 while the sides have drawn 3.

However, the four-Test series is being seen as India's best chance to break their Australian jinx, especially with the hosts without Steve Smith and David Warner.