Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

India vs Australia Test Series: All You Need To Know, Telecast Timings, Live Streaming

Updated: 03 December 2018 18:05 IST

The first Test between India and Australia starts December 6 at the Adelaide Oval.

India will play an ODI series against Australia following the Test series. © File Photo/AFP

The India vs Australia Test series is now knocking on the door. With all eyes fixed on Virat Kohli and fans are hoping for an Indian series win, primarily due to the absence of banned Australian duo Steve Smith and David Warner. The Indian team, which is already busy prepping for the high-voltage Test series in Australia, will play three One-day Internationals against Australia in January. But for now, here's every detail you must know about the Test series between India and Australia Down Under

Venues, dates and stats

1st Test: Adelaide Oval, from December 6

India and Australia have played 11 Test matches at the Adelaide Oval.
India have won only one Test and lost seven. Three matches have ended in a draw.

2nd Test: WACA Perth, from December 14

The teams have played 4 Test matches at the WACA Ground, Perth.
India have won one and lost three.

3rd Test: Melbourne, from December 26

India and Australia have played 12 matches at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
India have won two matches and lost eight. Two matches ended in draws.

4th Test: Sydney Cricket Ground, starts January 3, 2019

The teams have played 11 matches at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
India have won only one match and lost five. Five matches been drawn.

What are the timings of the entire four-match Test series?

1st Test: Dec 6 to Dec 10 at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (05:30 AM IST)

2nd Test: Dec 14 to Dec 18 at Perth Stadium, Perth (07:50 AM IST)

3rd Test: Dec 26 to Dec 30 at MCG, Melbourne (5:00 AM IST)

4th Test: Jan 03 to Jan 07 at SCG, Sydney (5:00 AM IST)

Which TV channel will telecast India vs Australia T20Is, Tests, ODIs matches?

The India vs Australia matches will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of all India-Australia matches?

The live streaming will be available on SonyLIV. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

Highlights
  • The Test series starts December 6 at the Adelaide Oval
  • Australia are without banned duo Steve Smith and David Warner
  • The Test series ends January 7
