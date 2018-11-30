Ramesh Powar's Tenure Ends, BCCI Invites Applications For Women's Team Coach

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday invited applications for the position of the Indian women's team head coach after current coach Ramesh Powar 's term ended today as reported by ANI. Tom Moody, Dav Whatmore and Venkatesh Prasad are some of the names that the Indian Cricket Board are considering at the moment, according to PTI. The vacancy comes in the wake of the bitter spat between veteran cricketer Mithali Raj and coach Ramesh Powar . After Mithali was dropped from the playing XI for the World T20 semifinal, she alleged that Powar was "out to destroy her" while the coach countered by questioning the "conduct" of the team's senior most player, saying that she threatened to retire on being denied the opening slot and threw tantrums.

"BCCI would like to call upon interested candidates to apply for the position of 'Head Coach - Team India (Senior Women)'. Interested candidates should send their application on or before Friday, 14th December, 2018 by 5 pm at recruitment@bcci.tv

The interview of the shortlisted candidates will be held on Thursday, 20th December, 2018 at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.

The appointment of Head Coach - Team India (Senior Women) will be a full time engagement. The contract term is for 2 years with age limit of 60 years (whichever is earlier). The remuneration is negotiable and will be commensurated with experience," the BCCI posted on its website.

Powar, a former India off-spinner, was appointed coach in August after Tushar Arothe quit following differences with the senior players over training methods.

Venkatesh Prasad has previously worked with the Indian cricket team bowlers while Whatmore guided Sri Lanka to their only ODI World Cup triumph back in 1996.

Requirements listed by the BCCI is that the candidate should have the experience of coaching an international team for a period of minimum one season or a T20 franchise for minimum two seasons.

The requirements also state the candidate should have "a proven ability to manage and interact with people from different backgrounds and cultures, should have represented India or any other country at international level or should be a NCA Level 'C' certified coach or have a similar certification from a reputed organisation/institute and a minimum of 50 FC games".

