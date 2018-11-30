Ramesh Powar May Not Get Extension As Women's Team Coach

Ramesh Powar, coach of the Indian women's cricket team, is unlikely to get an extension in his contract. Powar's contract, which ends on Friday, may not be renewed by the board as per media reports. With the fresh applications being invited after the conclusion of Ramesh Powar 's term, reports are also doing rounds that the former India spinner's application will not be considered if he reapplies for the post. “His contract is coming to an end today and there is little chance that he will be brought back,” a top BCCI official said. Ramesh Powar was involved in a spat with Mithali Raj after she was dropped from the playing XI for the ICC Women's World T20 semi-final in the West Indies recently.

That snowballed into a big controversy. Mithali, after being dropped from the team, in a letter to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) alleged that Powar had humiliated her during the Women's World T20.

"For the first time in a 20 year long career, I felt deflated, depressed and let down. I am forced to think if my services to my country are of any value to a few people in power who are out to destroy me and break my confidence," Mithali wrote in a letter to BCCI CEO Rahul Johri and Cricket Operations GM Saba Karim.

In reply to the allegations Powar said that Mithali blackmailed the coaches and put her interests ahead of the team.

Powar stated that Mithali "could not understand and adapt to team plan. She ignored her role and batted for her own milestones. Lack of keeping the momentum going which was putting extra pressure on other batters. Worked really hard as a coach to address her power hitting, batting skills and running between the wickets in almost every session.

"In practice games, she was struggling to score quickly, as wickets were low bounce and slow. The intent was missing. Could not lean and execute shots due to limited ability in skills and fitness," Powar wrote.