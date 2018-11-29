 
Ramesh Powar Denies "Contents" In Media Reports On His Meeting With BCCI Officials Over Mithali Raj Issue

Updated: 29 November 2018 01:22 IST

Ramesh Powar took to Twitter to deny contents of media reports that sought to highlight his meeting with the BCCI officials.

Ramesh Powar is the coach of the Indian women's team. © BCCI/Twitter

The row between Mithali Raj and the Indian women's team coach Ramesh Powar has already taken the world by storm. Now, the entire issue has come to such a pass that Powar has vehemently denied the contents in some media reports on his meeting with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials. Taking to Twitter, Powar said, "I was shocked to read PTI story about my meeting with the BCCI officials. I totally deny the contents in the story."


Reportedly, Powar had e-mailed his report to BCCI CEO Rahul Johri and General Manager Saba Karim after meeting the duo on Wednesday.

According to reports doing the rounds in the media, Powar had stated that he always found Mithali "aloof and difficult to handle". Further aiming to elaborate on Mithali being dropped from India's playing XI against England in the semi-final, Powar reportedly insisted that Mithali was dropped because she "had a poor strike rate", and that the "team management wanted to maintain a winning combination."

Earlier this week, Indian women's One-day International (ODI) cricket team skipper Mithali Raj sent an e-mail to the BCCI accusing head coach Ramesh Powar and former captain and CoA member Diana Edulji of leaving her "deflated, depressed and let down" with their actions during the recently concluded World T20 in the Caribbean. The BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary on Wednesday had sent an email to CEO Rahul Johri and General Manager, Cricket Operations, Saba Karim, seeking explanation on how the email sent by Mithali was leaked to the media.

"I was taken aback by media reports today, obviously based on leaks, reporting the content of the email apparently written by Mithali Raj. I am not sure to whom the email was addressed though it remains a fact that the undersigned is a convener of the national women's selection committee and the concerned recipient(s) should immediately have copied the same to me," Choudhary said in an email to Johri and Karim.

Comments
Topics : Mithali Raj Ramesh Powar BCCI Cricket
