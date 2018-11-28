 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

BCCI Secretary Demands Explanation On How Mithali Raj's Email Got Leaked To Media

Updated: 28 November 2018 14:45 IST

Mithali Raj had sent an email to the cricket board with accusations against women's team coach Ramesh Powar and CoA member Diana Edulji.

BCCI Secretary Demands Explanation On How Mithali Raj
Mithali Raj had said that all the incidents have left her "utterly dejected and depressed." © AFP

Indian women's One-day International (ODI) cricket team skipper on Tuesday Mithali Raj sent an email to The Board of Control for Cricket in India accusing head coach Ramesh Powar and former captain Diana Edulji - a member of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) supervising the BCCI's operations - of leaving her "deflated, depressed and let down" with their actions during the recently concluded World T20 in the Caribbean. The BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary on Wednesday also sent an email to CEO Rahul Johri and General Manager, Cricket Operations, Saba Karim, seeking explanation on how the email sent by Mithali was leaked to the media.

"I was taken aback by media reports today, obviously based on leaks, reporting the content of the email apparently written by Mithali Raj. I am not sure to whom the email was addressed though it remains a fact that the undersigned is a convener of the national women's selection committee and the concerned recipient(s) should immediately have copied the same to me," Choudhary said in an email to Johri and Karim.

"It is clear that the contents are extremely damaging to certain individual persons and, therefore, to the BCCI. Please let me know the facts of the case at the earliest," he added.

Speaking out against her omission from the Indian team for their semi-final clash against England the 35-year-old cricketer said that the move left her "baffled" as she had scored back-to-back fifties in the games before the semi-final and was adjudged 'Player of the Match' on both the occasions. India lost to England by eight wickets in the semi-final of the recently concluded Women's World T20.

Demanding justice from the Indian board, Mithali had said that all the incidents have left her "utterly dejected and depressed."

"In the light of the above, as the captain of India's ODI team who has given her best for the country, do I have any hope left to be given justice. With Diana turning against me publicly and with the coach's unjust behaviour, I feel utterly dejected and depressed. As I was told not to go to the media I write this e-mail to you as the last resort. Please advise against the next course of action," Mithali concluded.

(With ANI inputs)

Comments
Topics : India Women Mithali Raj Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Mithali sent an email to the BCCI accusing Ramesh Powar and Diana Edulji
  • The 35-year-old cricketer said that her omission left her "baffled"
  • Mithali scored back-to-back fifties in the games before the semi-final
Related Articles
Mithali Raj Slams Diana Edulji
Mithali Raj Slams Diana Edulji's "Brazen" Support For Her Exclusion From World T20 Semi-Finals
Mithali Raj Says Coach Ramesh Powar "Humiliated" Her, Accuses CoA Member Diana Edulji Of Bias
Mithali Raj Says Coach Ramesh Powar "Humiliated" Her, Accuses CoA Member Diana Edulji Of Bias
Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur Meet Top BCCI Officials Over ICC World T20 Selection Issue
Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur Meet Top BCCI Officials Over ICC World T20 Selection Issue
"Indian Women Had A Bad Day": Diana Edulji Defends Mithali Raj
"Indian Women Had A Bad Day": Diana Edulji Defends Mithali Raj's Exclusion From Playing XI Against England
Sourav Ganguly Reacts To Mithali Raj
Sourav Ganguly Reacts To Mithali Raj's Exclusion From India's Semi-Final Squad In Women's World T20
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 10 November 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.